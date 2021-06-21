Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trial begins over Missouri’s refusal to expand Medicaid

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The court trial over Missouri officials’ refusal to expand Medicaid is set to begin Monday.

Three low-income woman sued Gov. Mike Parson’s administration last month after the Republican said he won’t expand Medicaid, even though voters last year amended the state Constitution to do so.

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The constitutional amendment kicks in July 1 and applies to an estimated 275,000 more adults.

The plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit that they need the health insurance program to get treatment for illnesses including asthma and diabetes.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is defending Parson’s administration in court. Attorneys for the office have argued that because the Republican Legislature didn’t include funding to expand the program in the state budget, Parson cannot implement the expansion.

“The General Assembly has not provided the necessary appropriations authority,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in response to the lawsuit. “And Defendants’ lack of appropriation authority to expand taxpayer funds means they cannot implement Medicaid Expansion.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
While temperatures have heated up, analysts say gas prices appear to be cooling off.
Gas prices cool off slightly
Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor...
WATCH: Hutchinson special announcement on state tourism