Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day

By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt shared pictures of his newborn twins in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

The fastest man in history is pictured with his partner Kasi Bennett in the photos. His twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Lightning Bolt, are sleeping peacefully beside them.

Also pictured center is the couple’s daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. She arrived in 2020.

Bennett also shared another image to Instagram from the photoshoot, along with a Father’s Day message.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

The track star owns the world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, as well as the 4 x 100-meter race with his Jamaica national teammates.

Bolt, 34, will not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

