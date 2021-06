LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday, June 21, at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor recreation in Arkansas and the state’s efforts to expand tourism.

He will be joined by Congressman French Hill and Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Click here to watch the live news conference.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.