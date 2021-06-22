Energy Alert
1,700+ without power after vehicle strikes power equipment

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas reports 1,732 customers are without power in the Manila area after a vehicle hit equipment.

The outage affects people west of Highway 119 south of Leachville along Highway 18 into the city of Manila and areas south of the town along Highway 77 and Highway 18.

Entergy Arkansas expects power to be restored by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Manila Police Department on Facebook asks residents to “keep water usage to a minimum until power is restored,” as the “generator is working to keep up with water demands due to the outage.”

