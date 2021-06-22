Energy Alert
Arkansas has biggest 1-day jump in virus cases since March

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in more than three months.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 485 new cases of COVID-19.

The department said it was the biggest jump since it reported 570 new cases on March 5.

The state has had 346,180 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The state’s active cases rose by 251 to 2,570. It had eight new COVID-19 deaths and four new hospitalizations.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited the increases as he urged more people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

