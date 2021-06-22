Energy Alert
Arkansas State announces Centennial Bank Stadium will be at full capacity in 2021

Home of Arkansas State football(Source: KAIT)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Centennial Bank Stadium will welcome fans at full capacity for the 2021 Arkansas State football season, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Tuesday.

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced earlier this month that all tailgating areas and activities at A-State home football games will be open and resuming normal procedures.

The A-State Athletics Department will announce additional details this summer regarding tailgating opportunities and activities, including specific areas where tents may be placed and times when fans can set up their tailgate area in advance of each game. Fans can contact the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 for pricing and availability in the paid tailgate areas.

Arkansas State opens the 2021 season with a pair of non-conference home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, and its home schedule also features four Sun Belt Conference contests against Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7), Louisiana (Oct. 21), Appalachian State (Nov. 6) and Texas State (Nov. 27).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2021 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.

