Arkansas State football adds commits for 2021 & 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s another new face on the 2021 Arkansas State football roster.

George Rogers Clark (KY) running back Azariah Israel committed to the Red Wolves over the weekend. He was a 2019 and 2020 Honorable Mention on the AP Kentucky All-State Team. Isreal rushed for 2,346 yards and 28 scores in 2019. He originally signed with Louisville as a walk-on but entered the transfer portal in March. Israel adding depth to the Red Wolves running back room.

Arkansas State football also adding to their 2022 recruiting class. Union, Mississippi offensive tackle Cameron Pascal committed to the Red Wolves Monday night. He’s 6′4 and 282 pounds. Pascal had offers from Louisiana, South Alabama, Utah State, and Western Kentucky. He earned 2nd Team MAC All-State honors this past season, the Yellowjackets reached the state quarterfinals.

