Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in Frenchmans Bayou.

According to Sheriff Dale Cook, a person was shot shortly after 12 a.m. June 19, and walked to a home 60 yards from where the shooting happened and died while waiting for the homeowners to help.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information, call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-7024.

If you have any information regarding a murder on June 19 at Frenchman’s Bayou, please contact Crime Stoppers. ALWAY ANONYMOUS. CASH REWARDS. Posted by Blytheville Crime Stoppers on Monday, June 21, 2021

