Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in Frenchmans Bayou.

According to Sheriff Dale Cook, a person was shot shortly after 12 a.m. June 19, and walked to a home 60 yards from where the shooting happened and died while waiting for the homeowners to help.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information, call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-7024.

If you have any information regarding a murder on June 19 at Frenchman’s Bayou, please contact Crime Stoppers. ALWAY ANONYMOUS. CASH REWARDS.

Posted by Blytheville Crime Stoppers on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

A Better Region 8: Food deserts in rural communities
This ditch is thinner due to changes made by the city.
Neighborhood voices frustration over flooding issues
Arkansas governor creates outdoor recreation office
Exam room in a medical clinic
Imboden health clinic reopens one year after closing due to COVID-19