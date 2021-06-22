A Better Region 8: Food deserts in rural communities

(KAIT) - I grew up in the country. Looking back, I feel sorry for those who grew up in the city.

They did not experience the open spaces and ability to explore nature as I did.

One thing that city folks had that we didn’t was the ability to make a quick run to the grocery store.

Making a trip to town was a big deal.

Unfortunately, that trip to the grocery store is becoming longer for many of us across Region 8.

Stores are closing, and the ability to find fresh food means driving 30 miles or more.

These areas are called “food deserts.”

Population decline is the biggest reason as there are not enough people to support the businesses.

Whatever the reason, there are a lot of people who need help.

Please, support our local food pantries.

While they are not the solution, they are a band-aid.

It’s especially important during the summer as kids are out of school.

These food deserts are part of a larger health divide across the Mississippi Delta region.

To help, KAIT is partnering with our parent company Gray Television to Bridge the Great Health Divide.

We will continue to air stories that highlight our health struggles and look for sustainable solutions.

Please reach out if you have a solution that will make us all healthier and live better.

Bridging the Great Health Divide will make this a better Region 8.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.