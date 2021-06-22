Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Better Region 8: Food deserts in rural communities

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAIT) - I grew up in the country. Looking back, I feel sorry for those who grew up in the city.

They did not experience the open spaces and ability to explore nature as I did.

One thing that city folks had that we didn’t was the ability to make a quick run to the grocery store.

Making a trip to town was a big deal.

Unfortunately, that trip to the grocery store is becoming longer for many of us across Region 8.

Stores are closing, and the ability to find fresh food means driving 30 miles or more.

These areas are called “food deserts.”

Population decline is the biggest reason as there are not enough people to support the businesses.

Whatever the reason, there are a lot of people who need help.

Please, support our local food pantries.

While they are not the solution, they are a band-aid.

It’s especially important during the summer as kids are out of school.

These food deserts are part of a larger health divide across the Mississippi Delta region.

To help, KAIT is partnering with our parent company Gray Television to Bridge the Great Health Divide.

We will continue to air stories that highlight our health struggles and look for sustainable solutions.

Please reach out if you have a solution that will make us all healthier and live better.

Bridging the Great Health Divide will make this a better Region 8.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

This ditch is thinner due to changes made by the city.
Neighborhood voices frustration over flooding issues
Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou
Arkansas governor creates outdoor recreation office
Exam room in a medical clinic
Imboden health clinic reopens one year after closing due to COVID-19