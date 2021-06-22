Dream season ends for Pascoe in semifinals

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. (6/21/21) – One of the best individual seasons by an Arkansas State track and field and cross country athlete ended Monday evening at Hayward Field, as Bennett Pascoe concluded his tremendous season in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

The Second Team All-American placed 13th in his heat with a time of 8:56.81, finishing 27th overall. Benard Keter took the heat in 8:29.04 while Isaac Updike was the top finisher with a time of 8:21.01.

In addition to All-American honors, Pascoe claimed four Sun Belt Conference championships (cross country, indoor DMR, outdoor 1500m and 3000m steeplechase) while also owning the steeplechase school record. He also shattered the 1500m record before it was broken two weeks later.

Red Wolves assistant coach Will Williams is the final athlete with A-State ties remaining. He will compete in the long jump qualifying round, slated for 3:30 p.m. CT Friday.

Fans can watch all the action from Eugene live on NBC and NBC Sports Network. A full listing can be found at USATF.org.

