Frontier Airlines announces Memphis-Las Vegas flight coming in August

Source: Frontier Airlines Facebook page
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frontier Airlines is bringing a twice-weekly flight to Las Vegas from the Bluff City and it’s a nonstop trip.

The flights will begin August 12 running on Thursday and Sunday each week.

Memphis International Airport says Frontier previously offered a Memphis-Las Vegas flight from August 2017 until January 2019. Las Vegas will become Frontier’s third Memphis route, joining Denver and Orlando.

Tickets are on sale at www.flyfrontier.com. For more MEM flight information, visit http://www.flymemphis.com/flights.

