Gov. Parson calls special session for Medicaid funding fix

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has called for a special session to begin on Wednesday, June 23 at 12 p.m. to focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes, and assessments for funding MO HealthNet before they are needed on Thursday, July 1.

“After laying out the grim reality of our state’s financial future if FRA is not extended, I believe legislators have now agreed to a compromise that will end this stalemate, so today I am announcing a special session to begin tomorrow at noon,” said Governor Parson in a released statement. “We appreciate the continued efforts of House and Senate leadership to work with us towards a solution, and we are thankful that we are now in a position that warrants a call to special session.”

On Monday, Gov. Parson warned he would cut millions of dollars from the state budget if FRA and related programs were not extended by the July 1 deadline.

Some Republican lawmakers are at odds with the funding. They want to stop Medicaid coverage for some contraceptives.

Parson, a Republican, said time is running out for lawmakers to cut a deal and protect the funding.

“Let me be clear, now is a time that demands leadership among legislators and not an opportunity to play games with billions of dollars and millions of livelihoods in pursuit of narrow political interests,” said Parson.

The FRA provides funding to various health care providers across the state, including hospitals, pharmacies, mental health facilities, nursing facilities, emergency medical service providers, and others.

The special session will focus on extending the following certain allowances, taxes, and assessments that fund the MO HealthNet program:

Extend the expiration of the ground ambulance service reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the nursing facility reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the Medicaid managed care organization reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the FRA program

Extend the expiration of the pharmacy tax

Extend the expiration of the intermediate care facility for the intellectually disabled assessment

Prohibit abortifacient drugs and devices

Prohibits funding for abortion facilities under the Uninsured Women’s Health Program

Allow the Senate to consider appointments that require the advice and consent of the Senate

According to the governor’s office, failure to extend these programs would cost the state an estimated $591 million in FY22 and $788 million in FY23. Payments from the MO HealthNet program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion in FY22 and $2 billion in FY23 if these programs are not extended.

If the July 1 deadline is not met, Parson said budget restrictions and vetoes would include withholds to higher education, K-12 education, social services, health care services, transportation and other state funded entities.

