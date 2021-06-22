Energy Alert
Imboden health clinic reopens one year after closing due to COVID-19

The clinic reopened in early June.
The clinic reopened in early June.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Updated: 7 minutes ago
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - The formerly named Imboden Rural Health Clinic has reopened nearly one year after COVID-19 forced it to shut down.

Dr. Lee Coon reopened the clinic under a new name, the Spring River Clinic, in early June.

“The community supported us so far,” Dr. Coon said. “We get busier a little bit every day.”

Coon is one of the under ten members on staff that reopened the clinic.

He’s been around Region 8 for several years, working in Wynne and Imboden.

But for a while, he wasn’t sure if he could practice medicine again.

“I contracted necrotizing fasciitis and lost both of my legs as a result of it,” Coon said.

A flesh-eating bacteria that nearly killed him two and a half years ago.

After getting prosthetic legs in Memphis months after losing his legs, he wasn’t sure if he could work again, but he said the community helped him get back on his feet.

“Can I come back to work as a physician again with prosthetics?” Coon wondered after learning about the disease. “The people in this area supported me and I made a comeback because of it.”

And he hasn’t slowed down since. Coon said he’s back working, overtime if needed. Coon added he’s worked some 20-hour days.

Why does he do it? A love for the Imboden community, and because of how needed it is.

“I feel it was my calling from God,” Coon said. “He spared my life for a reason and then I love the community, I love the fact that I’ve overcome difficulties and I can show people, hey, if I can come back and work, you can too.”

