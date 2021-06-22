Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 22 :What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, June 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It was a rocky start to summer but much cooler and quiet conditions are expected today.

This afternoon’s high temperature forecast will challenge 1958′s record of 78°F.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet through midweek as daily highs sneak back into the low 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will focus along a slow-moving cold front.

Parts of Region 8 could wind up with another inch of rainfall by early next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Heavy rains Monday flooded streets and homes, stranding motorists and angering residents.

A year after COVID-19 forced it to close its doors, a Region 8 health clinic has a new name and a new life.

Members of a Region 8 gym hit the mats Monday in honor of a member who was murdered.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Five Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

Latest News

A weekend cold front could bring more showers and thunderstorms to Region 8.
Bryan's Tuesday forecast, June 22
To make matters worse, a hole formed right along the ditch.
Neighborhood gravely concerned over ‘dangerous’ ditch
We sought answers to a possible regarding a problematic ditch in Mississippi County.
Neighborhood gravely concerned over ‘dangerous’ ditch
Instructor Fariss Maners hopes this class will raise awareness.
Self-defense class honors Sydney Sutherland