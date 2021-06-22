June 22 :What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, June 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It was a rocky start to summer but much cooler and quiet conditions are expected today.

This afternoon’s high temperature forecast will challenge 1958′s record of 78°F.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet through midweek as daily highs sneak back into the low 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will focus along a slow-moving cold front.

Parts of Region 8 could wind up with another inch of rainfall by early next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Heavy rains Monday flooded streets and homes, stranding motorists and angering residents.

A year after COVID-19 forced it to close its doors, a Region 8 health clinic has a new name and a new life.

Members of a Region 8 gym hit the mats Monday in honor of a member who was murdered.

