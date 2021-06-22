Man killed in one-vehicle crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A Smithville man died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle overturned multiple times.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. June 20 on State Highway 463 north of Trumann.

Jose Cruz Quintana, 38, was southbound when he attempted to overtake a vehicle traveling in front of him.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Quintana lost control of his 2003 Honda and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking a driveway and rolling over several times.

Quintana was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

