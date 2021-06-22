Energy Alert
Mike Balado summer basketball camp returns

Kids K-12 from all over the NEA began a four day camp with the ASU basketball team
By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Summer time means camp time. After a year off due to the pandemic the Mike Balado basketball camp made it’s way back to the ASU campus.

Boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade began a four day camp on Monday. They went through drills and were given first hand instruction by Coach Balado and much of his staff and team.

“I’m so happy things are getting back to normal. You know we couldn’t have it last summer because of the coronavirus so no that we’re able to get everybody back in the gym. These little kids, boys and girls, teaching them the game of basketball is an exciting time and one of my favorite times of the year,” Balado said.

The camp will conclude on Thursday.

