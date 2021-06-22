Energy Alert
Neighborhood gravely concerned over ‘dangerous’ ditch

By Monae Stevens and Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola residents are fed up with the condition of a drainage ditch that runs behind their homes.

Our crew saw a broken pipe and wires sticking out near one of the homes on Parkway Street.

While residents wanted to stay anonymous, one of them believed the ditch could be potentially dangerous.

“It holds a lot of snakes… possums,” they said.

To make matters worse, a hole formed right along the ditch.

Residents say a hole formed along the ditch and caused a child to slip recently.(KAIT)

A woman said people walk by it daily and saw a child slip Sunday afternoon.

“I was getting ready to come outside and check on him, but he got up and dusted his knee off,” she said.

Luckily, he was not seriously hurt.

She has called the city multiple times to get them to address the issue.

“Phone calls is not doing it,” she explained. “They’ll come out, check it, sees what needs to be done, but they never come back.”

Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson says the ditch belongs to the Mississippi County Drainage District.

The district manager confirmed this information, but also added the broken pipe belongs to the city.

The residents hope officials will stop pointing fingers.

“Get together and communicate and find out what you need to have done,” one of them said.

They fear in time, this could become a deadly situation.

“This is not an issue that needs to be sitting here waiting,” they said.

The drainage district manager added he plans to take a look at the ditch on Tuesday to see what can be done to alleviate the problem.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

To make matters worse, a hole formed right along the ditch.
