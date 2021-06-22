Energy Alert
New roundabout in use in south Jonesboro

A new Jonesboro roundabout is up and running at the intersection of East Lawson Road and...
A new Jonesboro roundabout is up and running at the intersection of East Lawson Road and Harrisburg Road.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Road work started Monday that could impact those who commute on the south side of Jonesboro.

According to a news release from ARDOT, traffic switched to the new roundabout at the intersection of East Lawson Road and Harrisburg Road starting at 1 p.m

Crews will continue to finish up their work on the roundabout, which should take around one month to complete.

Installed signage will help control traffic. You can find additional traffic information at IDriveArkansas.com.

