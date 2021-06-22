Energy Alert
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” call.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, the report came from the 3300 block of Barrett Circle just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Barrett Circle is behind the Mall at Turtle Creek off of Matthews Avenue.

Details are limited, Region 8 News has a crew heading to the scene.

As we learn more details, we’ll pass them along to you.

