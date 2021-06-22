Road work impacts travel along Highway 412

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If your traveling through Lawrence and Greene County for the next several months, you’ll be impacted by road work.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews started on Monday closing lanes for asphalt placement.

Crews will close east and westbound lanes intermittently between Highway 67 and the Cache River Bridge.

They’ll start at 6:30 a.m. and run through 5:30 p.m. weekdays through September.

If you’re passing through the area, ArDot asks you to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.