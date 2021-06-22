Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Self-defense class honors Sydney Sutherland

By Hannah Campbell
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A self-defense class honored a Jackson County woman tragically killed last year. Instructors say the class is crucial to remember Sydney Sutherland and teach other women how to keep themselves safe.

On Monday, Bare Fit Personal Training had a “Fight Like a Girl” self-defense class. Sydney took classes at the gym, where they say she was just like family.

Sydney’s mother, Maggy Sutherland, was there and hopes the class will save a life.

“It’s very important. I always think every day, what could have Sydney maybe have done just to save herself, maybe got help faster?” said Sutherland.

Instructor Fariss Maners hopes this class will raise awareness.

“If you go out for a run, you know, make sure you know what’s going on around you. Be aware of your surroundings,” said Maners. “There are certain things, especially we as females, can do. More safety measures, whether it’s wearing light-colored clothing, not running with your headphones in, again just being aware of what’s going on.”

Maners adds an easy way to keep yourself safe is to make sure you can hear.

When exercising, put your music on a low volume, take one earbud out, or play music on a speaker.

You should also stay in well-lit public places and let someone know your location.

The event raised over $1,000 and will go directly to the Sydney Scholarship fund at Arkansas State University-Newport.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

We sought answers to a possible regarding a problematic ditch in Mississippi County.
Neighborhood gravely concerned over ‘dangerous’ ditch
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
This ditch is thinner due to changes made by the city.
Neighborhood voices frustration over flooding issues
The clinic reopened in early June.
Imboden health clinic reopens one year after closing due to COVID-19