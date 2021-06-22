Energy Alert
Heat and Humidity Returning

June 22nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Heat and humidity returns on Thursday! Until then, our fall break continues. Temperatures drop back into the 50s by sunrise. Highs on Wednesday will be a little warmer than Tuesday, in the mid-80s. Humidity rises even though you probably won’t notice it. Highs near 90 return as we head into the weekend with a heat index between 95-100°F. Pop-up showers Thursday and Friday become scattered storms through the weekend and early next week. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but have a backup plan in case you get rained out.

