Team Arkansas heads back to TBT

By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The TBT is just around the corner. 64 teams will fight for the one million dollar cash prize.

One of those squads will be from the natural state as Team Arkansas is back in the field for 2021.

Seven former Razorbacks including the likes of Dusty Hannahs and former Westside Warrior Hunter Mickelson.

The team is led by new head coach Monty Patel who is an Arkansas State graduate and NEA native.

Team Arkansas will begin play in the Wichita Regional the weekend of July 16th-20th.

