Teen raises money for disease affecting thousands

Dillinger Carr, 11th-grader, uses his social media platform, ‘Dilly News,’ to bring awareness...
Dillinger Carr, 11th-grader, uses his social media platform, 'Dilly News,' to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis and raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Jonesboro High School student is raising money for a disease that affects thousands, including his mother.

Dillinger Carr, 11th-grader, uses his social media platform, ‘Dilly News,’ to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis and raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“It meant a lot to do something like this for her and to raise it for a good cause. I feel like spreading the word on it and making sure people are aware of what it is, is very important,” Carr said.

He started the fundraiser in honor of his mother’s birthday.

Carr’s primary motivation to raise the money is seeing his mom deal with pain each day.

“Sometimes its hard to see her move around and get to places and it takes a while. Knowing that other people also have that and knowing that there is something that I could do, motivates me to do something,” says Carr.

He is selling t-shirts, hoodies, and stickers with various ‘Dilly News’ logos for the fundraiser. Carr says he does not have a goal right now because any amount can help the organization.

