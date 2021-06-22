Two killed in Father’s Day crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 at West Firetower Road near Hardy.

Arkansas State Police said 57-year-old Jeffery D. Bennett of Hardy was westbound when his 2005 Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Bennett’s vehicle overturned two times before coming to a rest on Wolf Hollow Circle.

Bennett and his passenger, 56-year-old Vickie K. Bivins of Salem, were killed.

