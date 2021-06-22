Walnut Ridge rescinds airport classification application, eyes regional airport

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - After years in the making, an effort to allow larger planes to land at the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport is dead.

The Walnut Ridge City Council voted Monday night unanimously to withdraw an application to reclassify the airport.

Mayor Charles Snapp says he wanted to pull the application so an in-depth study could be done that could benefit Walnut Ridge and all of Northeast Arkansas.

Snapp believed the timing of the application being sent to the FAA hurt them due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they couldn’t provide much data on how needed the classification truly was.

The Part 139 reclassification would have allowed small commercial and charter flights to land at the airport, but Mayor Snapp has his eyes on something more significant.

“Truth be, if we’re going to grow all of Northeast Arkansas, we’re going to look at our trails, our roads, our water systems, our highways, we need to also look at the airspace,” Snapp said. “Why not put the cards on the table and let someone that really knows how to do the study do it?”

Mayor Snapp wants to see a larger regional airport in Northeast Arkansas, similar to XNA in Bentonville. He’s already talking with the mayors’ caucus and the FAA to see if grant money can be dished out to kickstart the study.

“This is the best olive branch that I could imagine to have the council agree to and extend to Mayors Copenhaver and Agee to where everyone at every level benefits,” Snapp said.

Snapp hopes the idea takes off, but even if his city doesn’t become the hub for a potential regional airport in the region, he and Walnut Ridge Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard believe the town would still benefit.

“A regional airport would just enhance our area and cause more growth, not only in the town of Walnut Ridge but in the surrounding areas,” Hoggard said. “It can only help. It can’t hurt.”

When asked if they would have to resubmit an application down the road if Walnut Ridge is chosen, Snapp and Hoggard said they would do whatever the FAA recommends after the study is finished.

Both of them said the sooner the study starts, the better.

“Instead of us trying to do Part 139 and Jonesboro trying to do Part 139, it would just make more sense to have a regional airport in Northeast Arkansas,” Hoggard said. “No matter where the regional airport gets put... it’s going to benefit all the airports around, look what it’s done in Northwest Arkansas.”

