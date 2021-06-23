Arkansas to host West Virginia in 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge
The SEC, Big 12 and ESPN announced the matchups for this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, set for Jan. 29, 2022, and Arkansas will host West Virginia. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will once again televise the Challenge. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.
This is the ninth year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and Arkansas will play in its eighth consecutive Challenge. The Razorbacks are 3-4 in such games — including a 3-0 mark at home and 0-4 ledger on the road.
The SEC won the Challenge last year, 5-4. Overall, the Big 12 holds a 4-2-2 lead in the Challenge, winning 44 of the 79 games played in the series.
Arkansas and West Virginia have only met on one previous occasion. The Razorbacks defeated the Mountaineers, 71-64, on Nov. 26, 2006, in Orlando, Fla., to win the Old Spice Classic. Sonny Weems (19 points) and Charles Thomas (13 points) led the Hogs. Arkansas was 7-of-17 from 3-point range, compared to WVU’s 9-of-32 shooting from deep, and the Razorbacks out-rebounded the Mountaineers by 20, 38-18.
2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups
Baylor at Alabama
West Virginia at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
LSU at TCU
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas
