Arkansas to host West Virginia in 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Mike Cawood - Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The SEC, Big 12 and ESPN announced the matchups for this year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, set for Jan. 29, 2022, and Arkansas will host West Virginia. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will once again televise the Challenge. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

This is the ninth year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and Arkansas will play in its eighth consecutive Challenge. The Razorbacks are 3-4 in such games — including a 3-0 mark at home and 0-4 ledger on the road.

The SEC won the Challenge last year, 5-4. Overall, the Big 12 holds a 4-2-2 lead in the Challenge, winning 44 of the 79 games played in the series.

Arkansas and West Virginia have only met on one previous occasion. The Razorbacks defeated the Mountaineers, 71-64, on Nov. 26, 2006, in Orlando, Fla., to win the Old Spice Classic. Sonny Weems (19 points) and Charles Thomas (13 points) led the Hogs. Arkansas was 7-of-17 from 3-point range, compared to WVU’s 9-of-32 shooting from deep, and the Razorbacks out-rebounded the Mountaineers by 20, 38-18.

2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

