Arkansas State adds grad transfers in baseball and volleyball
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The transfer portal is usually associated with football and basketball.
Arkansas State dipped in the portal recently to bolster their roster in other sports.
Elise Wilcox will go from MACtion to Fun Belt. The Toledo outside hitter committed to Arkansas State volleyball on Tuesday. She had 70 kills, 64 digs, and 16 aces in 25 career games. Wilcox earned Academic All-MAC honors in 2019. The Indiana native will have 2 years of eligibility.
Wagner junior pitcher Kevin Wiseman committed to Red Wolves baseball this month. He appeared in 11 games this past season, recording 2 wins and 4 saves. The Texas native was 3rd on the Seahawks with 38 strikeouts.
