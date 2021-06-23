Arkansas State adds grad transfers in baseball and volleyball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The transfer portal is usually associated with football and basketball.

Arkansas State dipped in the portal recently to bolster their roster in other sports.

Elise Wilcox will go from MACtion to Fun Belt. The Toledo outside hitter committed to Arkansas State volleyball on Tuesday. She had 70 kills, 64 digs, and 16 aces in 25 career games. Wilcox earned Academic All-MAC honors in 2019. The Indiana native will have 2 years of eligibility.

I am so very excited to announce that I have committed to play volleyball for Arkansas State University. My journey as a D1 athlete is not quite over yet. I will be working towards earning my MBA with a focus in marketing for the next two years! #wolvesup🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/NJCLGXtsm8 — elise (@elisewilcox8) June 22, 2021

Wagner junior pitcher Kevin Wiseman committed to Red Wolves baseball this month. He appeared in 11 games this past season, recording 2 wins and 4 saves. The Texas native was 3rd on the Seahawks with 38 strikeouts.

Thank you @WagBaseball for the last 4 years gonna miss my Hawks. Super excited to see what’s to come at @AStateBaseball see you soon Jonesboro. pic.twitter.com/NUWiZJXAZF — Kevin Wiseman (@wiseging1776) June 4, 2021

