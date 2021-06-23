ASP investigating officer-involved shooting

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a suspect.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said the officer-involved shooting happened around 3 a.m., June 23.

According to our content partner, KATV in Little Rock, the deputy had stopped a vehicle at Mahoney’s Paint & Body Shop, 7280 Highway 89 in Cabot.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect suffered critical injuries.

There is no word on what might have led to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office has turned the investigation over to Arkansas State Police, which has yet to release any information.

