ASU-Newport adds three new scholarships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last month, ASU-Newport announced three new scholarships that’ll supplement the school’s current scholarships, giving some an extra push to be able to earn a degree.

Officials say ASU-N has provided students a more affordable option for years, and are continuing to help those in hard times.

“We’ve got three new scholarships to attract students from every walk of life,” said Ashley Buchman, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs.

Each of the scholarships is a one-time, $500 payment, which is devoted to helping new students get a head-start financially, especially if they come from a challenging past.

“ASU-Newport has a very strong prison education program,” Buchman said. “So, those students who have completed a re-entry program have the opportunity to apply for the re-entry scholarship.”

Another version of the scholarship is up for high school counselors to decide, choosing a student from a diverse background, such as Carlos Mancilla, a freshman at ASU-N’s Jonesboro campus.

He had to save up his own money in high school for college and received help from the university’s institutional scholarships.

“With the scholarship, it kinda helps with achieving my goals in life, and without it, I don’t think I’d be able to make it in school,” Mancilla said.

The third new scholarship introduced by ASU-N is open for anyone who’s dropped out of school and is wanting to come back to finish their education.

There isn’t much time left to apply for these scholarships with the deadline set for July 1, but if you or someone you know is interested, all the information you need on how to apply is on the website.

