Batesville receives grant for splash pad, playground improvements

A nearly $185,000 grant from the state of Arkansas will provide the city of Batesville with a...
A nearly $185,000 grant from the state of Arkansas will provide the city of Batesville with a chance to pay for a pair of key infrastructure needs.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $185,000 grant from the state of Arkansas will provide the city of Batesville with a chance to pay for a pair of key infrastructure needs.

The city said on social media Wednesday that the $184,341 Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism will help develop a new splash pad park on Westside and pay for playground improvements at Kennedy Park.

The City of Batesville was super excited to receive a $184,341.00 Outdoor Recreation Grant check from Arkansas...

Posted by The City of Batesville on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh and Parks Director Jeff Owens were in Little Rock to receive the grant from state Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.

