Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s new proof the Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Missouri after researchers detect it in samples of wastewater.

“I think we’ve come a long way. I just don’t think it’s over yet,” said Marc Johnson, a microbiology professor at The University of Missouri.

Johnson said researchers first detected the Delta variant in samples from Branson.

“We started to see it in early May. It started off right on the Arkansas border in southern Missouri. But it had spread pretty well throughout the state within two weeks of its arrival,” he said.

As for in southeast Missouri, Johnson said researchers did find the Delta variant in a wastewater sample from Marston.

“You had a small spike in the middle of May in Cape, but at that point it was still the UK variant. Not to be too ominous, but it’ll get there,” said Johnson.

“We’ve kind of been behind the other counties and other areas in Missouri,” said Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

According to Davis, seeing the Delta variant detected in wastewater samples across the state helps frontline workers anticipate what’s to come in southeast Missouri.

“We’re able to communicate that information, preparing them for possible increases in those hospitalizations,” said Davis.

Both Davis and Johnson said the spread of the Delta variant is just another reason to get vaccinated against covid-19.

“If it spreads faster in the community, it then eventually will get to those vulnerable populations, and if they’re not vaccinated, it increases their chances of having those severe symptoms,” said Davis.

“Some of the variants do better against the vaccine than other, but regardless the variant, you’re better off having the vaccine than not,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, because the Delta variant spreads faster than any other variant so far, people are more likely to get infected if they’re not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.