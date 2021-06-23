Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples

By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s new proof the Delta variant of the coronavirus is in Missouri after researchers detect it in samples of wastewater.

“I think we’ve come a long way. I just don’t think it’s over yet,” said Marc Johnson, a microbiology professor at The University of Missouri.

Johnson said researchers first detected the Delta variant in samples from Branson.

“We started to see it in early May. It started off right on the Arkansas border in southern Missouri. But it had spread pretty well throughout the state within two weeks of its arrival,” he said.

As for in southeast Missouri, Johnson said researchers did find the Delta variant in a wastewater sample from Marston.

“You had a small spike in the middle of May in Cape, but at that point it was still the UK variant. Not to be too ominous, but it’ll get there,” said Johnson.

“We’ve kind of been behind the other counties and other areas in Missouri,” said Maria Davis with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

According to Davis, seeing the Delta variant detected in wastewater samples across the state helps frontline workers anticipate what’s to come in southeast Missouri.

“We’re able to communicate that information, preparing them for possible increases in those hospitalizations,” said Davis.

Both Davis and Johnson said the spread of the Delta variant is just another reason to get vaccinated against covid-19.

“If it spreads faster in the community, it then eventually will get to those vulnerable populations, and if they’re not vaccinated, it increases their chances of having those severe symptoms,” said Davis.

“Some of the variants do better against the vaccine than other, but regardless the variant, you’re better off having the vaccine than not,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, because the Delta variant spreads faster than any other variant so far, people are more likely to get infected if they’re not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash

Latest News

The new scholarships look to help diverse students, former prison inmates, and college dropouts.
ASU-Newport adds three new scholarships
Nettleton/Arkansas alum qualified for U.S. Olympic Trials
Nettleton/Arkansas alum Nicholas Hilson prepares for U.S. Olympic Trials
New grad transfers 6/23/21
Arkansas State adds grad transfers in baseball and volleyball
Nettleton/Arkansas alum competing in U.S. Olympic Trials
Region 8 Sports Extra: Nettleton/Arkansas alum Nicholas Hilson on qualifying for U.S. Olympic Trials
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan