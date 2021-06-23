Downtown Jonesboro Alliance working to keep people safe, bring creative changes to area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro is an area where a lot of visitors and residents walk and explore.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance wants to ensure the area feels safe and inviting for people who visit.

“Downtown is very pedestrian-friendly and we want to keep it that way,” said Lindsey Wingo. “So, we want any destination that you may be walking downtown and be safe and inviting.”

DJA received a $25,000 grant from Main Street Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Heritage.

They are using that money to revamp parts of downtown.

“Really focus on our alleyways this year, it’s a large priority for us because we want to make our alleyways safe and inviting,” said Wingo, executive director for the alliance.

The main addition is more lighting, but they have other ideas that involve the community.

“We’re going to continue cleaning up with the clean-up process,” Wingo said. “We are going to be adding art and murals in our alleyway.”

The City of Jonesboro is also donating trash cans for DJA’s new trash can project.

With that project, people will submit art designs to decorate those cans.

The decorated trash cans will line alleys downtown.

Officials hope this brings a different spin on art in the area.

