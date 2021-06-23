No injuries reported in house fire near downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire and Police Departments will be battling hot spots after responding to a structure fire near downtown Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, Police responded to the scene near Cate Avenue and Baker Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s one block east of Bridge Street.

Fortunately, the home was empty and no one was injured.

The Jonesboro Fire Department doesn’t know what caused the fire.

Around 10:25 p.m., crews were still battling hot spots.

