Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hawley introduces legislative agenda that would hire 100,000 new police officers

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley is looking to increase the number of law enforcement officers.

The Missouri Senator has introduced a legislative agenda to hire 100,000 new police officers.

In a statement, Hawley’s office said the bill is also intended to boost public morale.

“American families aren’t safe, but they deserve to be,” Hawley said. “And they can be if we will act. This is not the time to defund the police or vilify them, but to support the brave men and women in blue - and put more of them on the streets. Immediately.”

Hawley’s proposals also include added protection for officers and other law enforcement officials.

Included in the agenda are bills intended to:

  • Create a 50% increase in maximum penalties for assaulting federal officers
  • Direct the Department of Justice to work with the Department of Homeland Security to create programs to protect judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officials
  • Double the penalty for doxing federal law enforcement
  • Increase penalty for damage to federal courthouses
  • Increase penalties for unauthorized access to locations where federal judges and prosecutors
  • Increase penalties for ambushing enforcement officers
  • Create a separate criminal offense for targeting people for their status as a law enforcement officer
  • Create an amendment to the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act that would extend concealed carry rights to federal judges and prosecutors

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a...
Governors Hutchinson, Parson join others urge release of Census redistricting data
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has called for a special session to begin on Wednesday, June 23...
Gov. Parson calls special session for Medicaid funding fix