James Taylor, Jackson Browne delayed concert rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - After postponing his summer tour last year due to COVID, Sweet Baby James is finally bringing his concert to the Mid-South.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band will be at FedExForum on Saturday, Aug. 14, with special guest Jackson Browne.

Tickets for the show are available at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Tickets purchased for last year’s postponed concert will be honored.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.