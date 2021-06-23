Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro pool store breaking sales records again

Aloha Pools and Spa sold over 260 pools last year
Aloha Pools and Spa sold over 260 pools last year(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pool sales continue to climb as we enter summer, with a pool shop in Jonesboro is already seeing record sales.

The sales team at Aloha Pools and Spas in Jonesboro said they expected last year to be slow, but it was anything but slow.

They nearly doubled their in-ground pool sales last year and are on their way to passing that number this year.

On an average year, they would sell 150 in-ground pools, last year, they sold over 260. This year, they are on track to pass that number.

Jeff Jones works in sales at Aloha. He said over the past year people realized the importance of family time.

“And so this year, I think it is more of a people have learned how important family is and they want to spend more time together more time at home,” said Jones.

Jones said they are already sold out of above-ground pools, but they have more on the way.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
After the rainfall, we saw Monday and the damage leftover from flooding two weeks ago, that has...
Rice farmers play catch-up after heavy rainfall causes damage
The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts....
Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination
FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, semi-automatic handguns are displayed at a shop in...
Background checks blocked a record high 300,000 gun sales