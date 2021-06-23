Jonesboro pool store breaking sales records again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pool sales continue to climb as we enter summer, with a pool shop in Jonesboro is already seeing record sales.

The sales team at Aloha Pools and Spas in Jonesboro said they expected last year to be slow, but it was anything but slow.

They nearly doubled their in-ground pool sales last year and are on their way to passing that number this year.

On an average year, they would sell 150 in-ground pools, last year, they sold over 260. This year, they are on track to pass that number.

Jeff Jones works in sales at Aloha. He said over the past year people realized the importance of family time.

“And so this year, I think it is more of a people have learned how important family is and they want to spend more time together more time at home,” said Jones.

Jones said they are already sold out of above-ground pools, but they have more on the way.

