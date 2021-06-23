June 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, June 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We continue to ease ourselves into the summer season this week, with minimal rain chances until the weekend.

Highs today in the mid-80s rebound into the low 90s tomorrow.

An isolated, pop-up thunderstorm is possible Thursday and Friday, followed by more scattered storms throughout the weekend into early next week.

Our rainfall forecast of 1-2″ over the next 7 days should come without severe weather.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Many rice farmers in Region 8 are playing catch-up this morning following recent heavy, flooding rains.

A troubling trend in one Region 8 county where dispatchers report seeing an significant increase in suicidal calls.

After years in the making, an effort to allow larger planes to land at a regional airport is grounded indefinitely.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.