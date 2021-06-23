Law enforcement searching for missing woman

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith has mental health issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-994-7356.

The Cherokee Village Police and Fire Departments and a K9 unit with the Arkansas Department of Corrections are assisting in the search.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.