Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for missing woman

Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.(Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith has mental health issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-994-7356.

The Cherokee Village Police and Fire Departments and a K9 unit with the Arkansas Department of Corrections are assisting in the search.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Blytheville councilman pushes for police citizen review board
Push to hold police accountable with a citizen review board
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
Kennett 911 communications is seeing 50 more calls than they did this time last year.
Bootheel counselors and first responders see increase in suicidal calls