Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Motion to delay Josh Duggar child porn trial denied

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A request by Josh Duggar’s attorney to delay his child pornography trial to 2022 is denied.

Our content partner KNWA reports that U.S. attorneys said, “a continuance as requested until February of 2022 would result in unnecessary delay.”

The trial is set to begin on July 6 in Fayetteville.

The request was made because his attorney wanted to examine digital evidence and his attorney had federal criminal trials from July through November.

The judge may consider a three-month delay.

Back in May 2019, Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Cable television network TLC pulled the show “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 after it was revealed he had molested five girls, including four of which were his sisters.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Frenchmans Bayou murder
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash

Latest News

After the rainfall, we saw Monday and the damage leftover from flooding two weeks ago, that has...
Rice farmers play catch-up after heavy rainfall causes damage
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment