Motion to delay Josh Duggar child porn trial denied

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A request by Josh Duggar’s attorney to delay his child pornography trial to 2022 is denied.

Our content partner KNWA reports that U.S. attorneys said, “a continuance as requested until February of 2022 would result in unnecessary delay.”

The trial is set to begin on July 6 in Fayetteville.

The request was made because his attorney wanted to examine digital evidence and his attorney had federal criminal trials from July through November.

The judge may consider a three-month delay.

Back in May 2019, Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Cable television network TLC pulled the show “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 after it was revealed he had molested five girls, including four of which were his sisters.

