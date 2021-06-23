Nettleton/Arkansas alum Nicholas Hilson prepares for U.S. Olympic Trials

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nicholas Hilson watched his brother Kyle Clemons win Olympic gold in 2016.

5 years later, Hilson has his chance to compete on the global stage. The Nettleton alum qualified for U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 meter hurdles.

“It’s like all the hard work, preparation, and dedication has finally started to lay out,” Hilson said on June 18th. “Seeing that my older brother, he went in 2016, it’s just like okay, I see his hard work and it’s pushed me to want to be that next Olympian.”

Hilson started his collegiate career at Arkansas State. He won 3 events in 2018 and reached NCAA West Prelims twice. Nick also earned silver in the 400m hurdles in the 2018 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships. He transferred from Arkansas State to Arkansas after his sophomore season.

“It was a big challenge and adjustment at first, because going from the Sun Belt to the SEC, you’re racing the best athletes in the entire world and training with them on a daily basis. So it’s going to push you to your utmost limits. And I feel like I adjusted pretty well, and we’re here now.”

Hilson held his own in the nation’s toughest conference. He reached the 2019 NCAA Championships and was a 2nd Team All-American. Nick won SEC bronze in May as a part of Arkansas 4x400 relay squad. His favorite Razorback moment was in front of family. “Probably my biggest achievement was running a season best with my newborn son there.”

Competing in U.S. Olympic Trials isn’t a bad late Father’s Day present. Hilson runs in the 1st round of the 400 meter hurdles Thursday at 9:32pm CT on NBCSN. The semifinals are Friday at 5:18pm, the final is scheduled for Saturday at 8:35pm.

“The biggest thing about the 400 meter hurdles is that it’s a rhythm race. And people think that it’s bad and painful, it’s only painful for the last 100. Biggest thing I’ve been working on is as much execution of the first hurdle, and getting into a rhythm early on and feeling relaxed. Not being so dense when I’m running, because if I’m dense, I typically don’t finish as well as I want to. So just being relaxed from the get go of the race, and it helps me with my strong finish that I’m typically doing.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.