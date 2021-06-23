Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sikeston school stays open, thanks to community

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston private school was struggling to keep its doors open back in May because it didn’t have the finances, but now things are looking up.

In just a couple of months, students will walk through the school doors again for another school year at The Christian Academy thanks to help from the community.

“The parents came together in this amazing way,” TCA school board Vice Chairman, Mitchell Jackson said.

Jackson said when donations for the private school dried up during COVID, they worked hard to find a solution.

“Everybody’s done their part and we have raised to date over $180,000 in 30 days,” Jackson said.

“We did a car wash, we did a night at pizza inn where we served tables for tips, we did a praise-a-thon, we did a lot of things,” Parent, Leann Simmons said.

Leann Simmons has two kids enrolled at TCA. She’s one of the parents who gave it her all to keep the school open.

“There was no problems, it went so smoothly that the only way to explain it is that God did it,” Simmons said.

Jackson said this means the school can stay open indefinitely, but there’s still more to be done.

“We still need more students, especially preschoolers, we have room for 20 or so preschoolers,” he said.

They’re looking to hire three more teachers, but no matter what, he says the school will open.

“It’s better than it ever was because the parents are all joined together, the boards all joined together, the staffs all joined together like we all have the same goal and that’s to have our kids in a Christian foundation school,” Simmons said.

“I really feel like we hit a low point and God woke us up and I think there’s nowhere to go but up from here and I think we’re going to see great things in the future,” Jackson said.

You can find more information about The Christian Academy here. https://thechristianacademy.org/

The first day of school is August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash
Police investigate ‘shots fired’ call

Latest News

Nettleton/Arkansas alum competing in U.S. Olympic Trials
Region 8 Sports Extra: Nettleton/Arkansas alum Nicholas Hilson on qualifying for U.S. Olympic Trials
The new scholarships look to help diverse students, former prison inmates, and college dropouts.
ASU-Newport adds three new scholarships
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers in anti-crime plan
Jonesboro Downtown Alliance plans to use grant to revamp downtown
Downtown Jonesboro Alliance working to keep people safe, bring creative changes to area
Aloha Pools and Spa sold over 260 pools last year
Jonesboro pool store breaking sales records again