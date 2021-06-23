Tractor runs over man, killing him

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 9:25 a.m. June 21 on State Highway 58 east of Guion in Izard County.

Cody L. Killingsworth, 22, of Checotah, Oklahoma, was eastbound when his 2013 John Deere tractor stalled, blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, as Killingsworth was standing on the left side of tractor it suddenly began traveling north, striking him.

The tractor continued across the highway before coming to a stop in a wooded area.

Killingsworth’s body was taken to the Stone County Coroner’s Office.

