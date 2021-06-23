Energy Alert
Traffic stop uncovers weapon, cash, meth

A traffic stop this week uncovered nearly a pound of meth, a firearm, electronics, nearly $9,900 in cash and drug paraphernalia. A person was arrested.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop this week near a major Jonesboro intersection led police to find a weapon, almost $10,000 in cash and nearly a pound of meth.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the traffic stop happened on June 19 near Caraway and Parker Road.

Police searched the vehicle and found 352 grams of meth, a firearm, electronics, drug paraphernalia and over $9,900 in cash.

The person who was arrested, whose name was not released, faces trafficking of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons and DWI-drugs charges among several others.

