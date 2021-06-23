Traffic stop uncovers weapon, cash, meth

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop this week near a major Jonesboro intersection led police to find a weapon, almost $10,000 in cash and nearly a pound of meth.

Jonesboro police said on social media that the traffic stop happened on June 19 near Caraway and Parker Road.

On June 19, 3rd shift officer Kaitlyn Inouye initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving erratically near... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Police searched the vehicle and found 352 grams of meth, a firearm, electronics, drug paraphernalia and over $9,900 in cash.

The person who was arrested, whose name was not released, faces trafficking of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons and DWI-drugs charges among several others.

