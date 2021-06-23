Energy Alert
Heat and Humidity Build Back In

June 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Humidity builds back in overnight, and temperatures approach 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain and storms stay north of us for the next few days. We can’t rule out a shower or storm during the afternoon each day. Most should stay dry. Highs in the low 90s linger into the weekend. Isolated showers become scattered storms Sunday and early next week. Even with higher rain chances, some spots may stay dry. With more rain chances, temperatures may stay more in the 80s than in the 90s. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of cool air or lower humidity anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

