UACCB expands trucking program with $525K grant

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville has plenty of industry and has been looking for more talent to ship its industry across the country.

UACCB now seems to have the answer.

Trucking companies like Landshark Logistics desperately need new drivers to keep up with high demand.

“A lot of our older truck drivers are leaving,” said Leo Branscum, the load director of Landshark Logistics.

UACCB is looking to attract more students and train them better than they have before after receiving a $525,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

“Students will have the opportunity to complete a commercial driver training, but in conjunction with that, they can continue their education in one semester and be trained on how to operate a skid steer or a compact excavator,” said Zach Harber, Director of Career and Technical Education at UACCB.

These expanded opportunities will be provided by loads of new equipment, made possible by the grant.

Harber said the school has already received more calls from prospective students, which could become prospect employees for companies like Landshark.

“We look for drivers nationwide,” said Brittany Baker, an administrator at Landshark. “So to have drivers in the community, where most of our loads are coming from, it’d be super helpful.”

While UACCB’s CDL training is being expanded with the creation of its heavy load program, local trucking companies would like to see even more expansion in the future.

“There’s a constant need for dispatchers, mechanics, safety positions, load directors, load planning, and accounting,” said Baker.

Harber said that UACCB doesn’t offer much in terms of mechanics and safety positions, he is open to the idea of expanding the program more should the area industry show the need.

As for the upgraded CDL program, he said that should all be set up and ready to go in mid-spring 2022.

