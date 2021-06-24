A-State football names Curt Baldus special teams coordinator

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones announced Thursday that Curt Baldus has been named the Red Wolves’ special teams coordinator.

Baldus comes to A-State after most recently spending the 2020 season as a special teams analyst at Florida State, but his extensive coaching experience also includes stops at Coastal Carolina (2013-19), Nebraska (2006, 2008-12), Buffalo (2007) and St. Cloud State (2002-04). The 19-year coaching veteran has tutored six All-Americans, five NFL Draft selections, six additional NFL players and three national award semifinalists.

“Curt Baldus brings a wealth of experience to our staff, not only in terms of his ability to direct, teach and provide the motivation necessary to play championship-level special teams, but also in recruiting, knowledge of the Sun Belt Conference and the expertise to assist on the defensive side of the ball,” said Jones. “We are excited to welcome Coach Baldus and his wife, Karoline, to the Arkansas State football family.”

During Baldus’ seven-year span working with special teams and defensive backs at Coastal Carolina, the Chanticleers won 56 games, made three consecutive NCAA playoff appearances and won back-to-back Big South championships prior to joining the Sun Belt Conference.

He personally worked with nine all-conference selections, and his athletes broke program records for longest field goal, most field goals made in a season, highest single-season field goal percentage, highest season punting average and longest punt.

Working as special teams coordinator in 2019, his final season at Coastal Carolina before joining the Florida State staff, the Chanticleers improved from 78th to 21st nationally in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ratings and ranked sixth nationally with a Sun Belt-best average of 15.2 yards per punt return.

Prior to his time in Conway, S.C., Baldus spent a total of six seasons at Nebraska in an offensive quality control position in 2006 before serving as a graduate assistant from 2008-12, working with wide receivers from 2008-10 and defensive line and special teams from 2011-12. During his time with the Cornhuskers, the program collected four division titles and played in six bowl games. The 2012 squad led the nation in pass defense.

In 2007, Baldus coached at Buffalo, working with the offensive line, kickers and punters. The Bulls shared the Mid-American Conference East Division championship that season, claiming their first division title in program history.

Baldus began his career as a graduate assistant on offense at St. Cloud State from 2002-04. The Huskies won 24 games over three seasons behind an offense that ranked 10th nationally in 2002 and ninth in the nation in 2003.

Baldus played defensive back, linebacker, punter and kicker at Gustavus Adolphus College. He was an all-conference kicker and also was recognized on the academic all-district team.

Baldus earned his bachelor’s degree in both physical education and health fitness from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2002. He completed a master’s degree in physical education and sport management from St. Cloud State in 2004 and earned a master’s degree in education administration from Nebraska in 2011.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.