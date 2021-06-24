Arkansas State bowling coach Justin Kostick signs new four year contract

Arkansas State women’s bowling coach Justin Kostick has signed a new four-year contract that runs through 2025, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled that Coach Kostick has agreed to a four-year contract to continue leading our bowling program to extraordinary success,” said Bowen. “During my first two weeks on the job, it was fantastic watching our student-athletes compete for a national championship and represent Arkansas State on the national stage. Coach Kostick has built a program that is successful in competition and impressive in the classroom as well. The bowling program embodies what we want for our student-athletes; a diploma in one hand and a championship ring on the other. I look forward to seeing this program continue to compete for national championships.”

Since taking over the program before the 2009-10 season, Kostick has made the A-State women’s bowling program a perennial national title contender. The Red Wolves made their 13th-straight NCAA Championship appearance in April, finishing national runner-up for the second time in program history.

“I am happy to sign a long-term deal and keep raising my family in this great community while continuing to compete for a national championship here at Arkansas State,” said Kostick. “It remains my goal to bring Arkansas State its first Division I team national championship and I am thankful that Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen continues to give our program the resources to compete at the highest level and has put his trust in me to continue leading the program.”

The second head coach in program history, Kostick owns a 949-413 (.697) record in 13 seasons. Overall, Kostick, the 2020-21 Southland Bowling League Coach of the Year, has coached 31 National Ten Pin Coaches Association All-Americans and 115 all-tournament selections, won 17 regular-season tournaments and claimed two Southland Bowling League titles.

The Red Wolves played in five regular-season events in 2020-21, winning three and finishing runner-up in the other two. A-State was ranked No. 1 in the nation much of the season and finished No. 2 in the final NTCA Poll.

