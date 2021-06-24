Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Basketball camp visits Jonesboro in July

An organization plans to provide a free basketball camp for youth who cannot afford regular camps
Free basketball camp for 5th through 9th grades
Free basketball camp for 5th through 9th grades(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - G.R.O.W NEA will hold a basketball camp on July 24 at Allen Park Community Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The one-day camp will be free for youth, ranging from 5th through 9th grades.

Shaunta Johnson, the founder of G.R.O.W NEA, says he wanted to give low-income youth a chance to get extra training and experience.

“I just wanted to make a way for these people that can’t afford to go these camps to actually still be able to participate and sharpen their skills as well as others that are able to go to camps,” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned that he was once a young athlete who could not afford to go to special camps.

He adds all youth in the region are welcome to participate, saying some from Missouri have signed up for the camp.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for check-in and to receive a camp t-shirt.

For more information, contact G.R.O.W NEA at grownea2018@gmail.com.

The registration deadline is June 25 at the close of business.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Power restored after vehicle strikes power equipment
No injuries reported in house fire near downtown
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
A man and a woman died Sunday when their vehicle left the road and overturned.
Two killed in Father’s Day crash

Latest News

A traffic stop this week uncovered nearly a pound of meth, a firearm, electronics, nearly...
Traffic stop uncovers weapon, cash, meth
A scholarship was awarded Wednesday to honor the late Chloe Elizabeth Vaught, who was a...
Student receives scholarship named after late NYIT at A-State student
fireworks shortage
Possible fireworks shortage could hurt upcoming holiday
Even as the pandemic begins to ease, food and job insecurity are still a real thing for many....
Church adds food pantry that serves people daily