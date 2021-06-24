Basketball camp visits Jonesboro in July

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - G.R.O.W NEA will hold a basketball camp on July 24 at Allen Park Community Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The one-day camp will be free for youth, ranging from 5th through 9th grades.

Shaunta Johnson, the founder of G.R.O.W NEA, says he wanted to give low-income youth a chance to get extra training and experience.

“I just wanted to make a way for these people that can’t afford to go these camps to actually still be able to participate and sharpen their skills as well as others that are able to go to camps,” Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned that he was once a young athlete who could not afford to go to special camps.

He adds all youth in the region are welcome to participate, saying some from Missouri have signed up for the camp.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for check-in and to receive a camp t-shirt.

For more information, contact G.R.O.W NEA at grownea2018@gmail.com.

The registration deadline is June 25 at the close of business.

