Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden administration expected to extend eviction moratorium

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday, the Biden administration is expected to order an extension to the end of July.

Six million American families are behind on rent and at risk of being homeless this summer, according to the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Facing the possibility of mass evictions, the White House wants to buy more time to get federal rent relief money to the tenants who need it.

While nearly $50 billion has been allocated during the pandemic, some states like Arizona have only released 4% of their funds.

The funding can also save some mom-and-pop landlords who are on the brink of bankruptcy due to months of lost rent payments.

If the Biden administration acts as expected, it will mark the fourth time the deadline for lifting the ban on evictions has been pushed back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday when his tractor ran over him.
Tractor runs over man, killing him
Kristin Smith, 30, was last seen at her home on Pottawattamie Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement searching for missing woman
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Motion to delay Josh Duggar child porn trial denied
A traffic stop early Wednesday morning ended with a sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a suspect.
ASP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’

Latest News

The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who's considered...
Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal
Chief Jakari Young says the officer shot is 26 years old. (Source: WESH via CNN Newsource)
'We are heartbroken:' Officer shot in the head, manhunt underway.